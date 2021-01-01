Loading…
Logo for the brand MR CANNABISrc / MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM Handbook by Angi Perretti, Author / Publisher / Creator

MCrc PLEDGE KIT

About this product

MR CANNABISrc says..."TEENS! Present a very unique gift to your Parents. PARENTS! Present a very unique gift to your special young person." From Kids to Parents...from Parents to Kids...This gift is one that will become an important topic for vital conversations. And, it's a gift that will keep on giving all year long. Perfect for Birthdays, Graduations, Christmas and Special Occasions...ANYTIME!
________________________________________
The MCrc PLEDGE KIT includes:
MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM Handbook with 1st Commandment Pledge Card
MCrc 1st Commandment T-Shirt w/ Bookmark Hangtag
MCrc Team Cooling Towel
MCrc Pencil Case w/ MCrc Commemorative Stylus Pen & Sticky Note Pad
