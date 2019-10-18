About this product
GENETICS: GRANDADDY PURPLE, LARRY OG
FLAVORS: BERRY, FRUITY, VANILLA
O.P.P. is Matriarch’s exclusive phenotype of Purple Punch (O.P.P. = Our Purple Punch). With a one-two punch to the head of euphoric lifted effects, you’ll feel the knockout high of O.P.P. almost immediately. You’ll feel a slam of euphoria followed by a heady lift that launches you into a state of pure happiness. As your mind creeps higher and higher, your body will begin to drift away into a relaxing state that is very sedative and heady, often leading to a long and peaceful sleep. These effects make O.P.P. great for those suffering from insomnia, chronic stress, nausea, chronic pain, and depression. Our Purple Punch has dense oversized bright neon green nugs with sparse red orange hairs and a thick coating of frosty tiny white and amber crystal trichomes. As you break apart each little nugget, aromas of earthy blueberries and grapes are released accented by a sweet herbal overtone. The flavor is very sweet with a vanilla blueberry taste that has a touch of slightly sour grape candy.
About this strain
Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.
