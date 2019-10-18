Indica Dominant Hybrid



GENETICS: GRANDADDY PURPLE, LARRY OG



FLAVORS: BERRY, FRUITY, VANILLA



O.P.P. is Matriarch’s exclusive phenotype of Purple Punch (O.P.P. = Our Purple Punch). With a one-two punch to the head of euphoric lifted effects, you’ll feel the knockout high of O.P.P. almost immediately. You’ll feel a slam of euphoria followed by a heady lift that launches you into a state of pure happiness. As your mind creeps higher and higher, your body will begin to drift away into a relaxing state that is very sedative and heady, often leading to a long and peaceful sleep. These effects make O.P.P. great for those suffering from insomnia, chronic stress, nausea, chronic pain, and depression. Our Purple Punch has dense oversized bright neon green nugs with sparse red orange hairs and a thick coating of frosty tiny white and amber crystal trichomes. As you break apart each little nugget, aromas of earthy blueberries and grapes are released accented by a sweet herbal overtone. The flavor is very sweet with a vanilla blueberry taste that has a touch of slightly sour grape candy.