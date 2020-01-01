Murchison & Cumming LLP

M&C is an AV-rated AmLaw 500 "Go To" law firm for litigation in California and Nevada. We represent domestic and international businesses, insurers, professionals and individuals in litigated, non-litigated and transactional matters. With more than 80 attorneys in our six offices, we are large enough to provide clients with the resources of a large firm while ensuring the level of personalized service one would expect to receive from a small firm, including being able to respond quickly to client emergencies, cutting edge legal issues and developments in the law. We are known and respected trial attorneys and have an appellate record that includes precedent-setting decisions. Founded by R. Bruce Murchison in 1930, we value our reputation for excellence. Our attorneys have a history of service as leaders in a variety of legal, industry and community organizations, and are known for enjoying a high rate of success on summary judgment motions, at trial and on appeal. As a firm, we are committed to early evaluation and resolution of disputes, while at the same time being prepared to aggressively and effectively defend a case at trial. We approach our work with enthusiasm and passion, in partnership with our clients, and continually strive to apply both practical and creative approaches to problem solving and dispute resolution. We understand the financial aspects of litigation and business transactions and are committed to providing quality legal services efficiently and economically, so as to provide clients with true value for their litigation dollars. The firm serves as national and regional coordinating counsel in multi-jurisdictional cases and regularly represents South American, European and Asian clients. Attorneys in our office are fluent in German, Spanish, French, Korean, Chinese, Taiwanese and several other languages, and are supported by a multi-lingual staff capable of preparing correspondence and documentation in several languages. In addition, the firm conducts a unique internship program for newly graduated German lawyers that affords them the opportunity to experience the American legal system first hand. Client service is something that we strive to provide at all levels of the firm and our lawyers and staff are uncompromising on issues of integrity, honesty and client confidentiality. Indeed, we are in fact driven by our relationships and our results, and client satisfaction is the only measure of our success. For specific information concerning Murchison & Cumming, our services, attorneys, practice areas or offices, please contact Dan L. Longo, our Managing Partner, or Arleen Milian, our Client Relations Director.