Narvona White | Premium Cannabis Flower | Sativa Dominant Hybrid
Our brightest cannabis flower experience. Add vitality to your day with this invigorating blend, great for sparking creativity and sharpening focus. Find inspiration with Narvona White.
Terpene Tested | Indoor Grown | Hand Trimmed
Strain Characteristics:
Treats creative blocks, stress, and chronic pain of all types.
Breeder quoted: "The perfect marriage of two heavy hitting strains."
Aroma and tastes include pungent diesel, sour funk, vanilla, and caramel.
Strain Parents – Mendo Breath x Glue Sniffer
High Quality & Terpene Content | The Peak of Purity | Achieve a state of Narvona with Gas Breath.
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Narvona
Narvona is committed to bringing the purest, highest quality cannabis to our markets, without sacriﬁcing any of the user experience. Just because cannabis is becoming a big business doesn’t mean that consumers should have to sacriﬁce that authentic luxury weed experience. Family owned and operated, with roots in Michigan, we are committed to ending the days of cannabis compromise. Whether you’re interested in medical cannabis or recreational marijuana, Narvona delivers the most natural experience available.
State License(s)
AU-GA-C-000264
GR-C-000081
GR-C-000082
GR-C-000083
GR-C-000084
AU-G-C-000370