NASHA
Cherry Valley Marmalade Green Powder Hash 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
About this product
Cultivated by Alpenglow Farms, a certified Dem Pure regenerative farm. The fine art of growing a garden and a family in the mountains of southern Humboldt County, California.
Cherry Valley Marmalade is a one-of-a-kind custom batch of Cherry Valley Dog and Orange Marmalade hash strains,
Cherry Valley Dog is a hybrid cross of SFV OG X Chemdawg 91 X Cherry pie. In each inhale comes flavors of fresh cherries, sour citrus, and pine.
Orange Marmalade is a potent, Sativa-dominant mix of Exodus Cheese x Orange Diesel strains. Marmalade is regarded as a strong strain. Its aroma captures thick, dank, and pungent orange notes. The high is Sativa-led, delivering a hazy mind relaxation.
Together they offer a euphoric effect that is great for boosting your day!
Green:
This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.
Marmalade effects
Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
20% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!