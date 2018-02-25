About this product

Cultivated by Alpenglow Farms, a certified Dem Pure regenerative farm. The fine art of growing a garden and a family in the mountains of southern Humboldt County, California.



Cherry Valley Marmalade is a one-of-a-kind custom batch of Cherry Valley Dog and Orange Marmalade hash strains,



Cherry Valley Dog is a hybrid cross of SFV OG X Chemdawg 91 X Cherry pie. In each inhale comes flavors of fresh cherries, sour citrus, and pine.



Orange Marmalade is a potent, Sativa-dominant mix of Exodus Cheese x Orange Diesel strains. Marmalade is regarded as a strong strain. Its aroma captures thick, dank, and pungent orange notes. The high is Sativa-led, delivering a hazy mind relaxation.

Together they offer a euphoric effect that is great for boosting your day!



Green:

This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.