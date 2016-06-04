ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Blueberry Cheesecake

Cannabinoids

CalmingEnergizing

With a smell distinctly of blueberry cheesecake, this strain was bred from Blueberry and Cheese. Flowers are known to be lime green and dark violet in color with orange hairs and a large coat of crystals. 

Effects

Happy 61%
Relaxed 58%
Euphoric 48%
Uplifted 41%
Creative 36%
Stress 34%
Pain 29%
Anxiety 25%
Depression 23%
Insomnia 22%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 12%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 7%
Anxious 4%

Reviews

Avatar for RyDiggitydog
Member since 2012
Blueberry Cheesecake... This purely-based sativa high gets puts me in a euphoric, uplifted, happy mood for an approximately an hour and a half. This strain takes at least 10 to 15 minutes to hit you, so do not be alarmed as I was, and think that it is a bad strain; it is quite the contrary. It's def...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for curiousgeorge03
Member since 2014
A really mellow, good-mood bud. Goes perfectly alongside rain Forrest incense and The Doors' first album - good laughs to be had with this weed also!
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Kisuto
Member since 2015
Euphoric and energetic, a great daytime strain
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for LeCannabisConnoisseur
Member since 2016
Blueberry Cheesecake Connoisseur Review This remarkable strain does not fail to impress. Immediately upon catching its subtle scent I was taken aback by the sheer fragrant beauty that flowed into my quivering nostrils. I was instantly overwhelmed by an overpowering sense of euphoric bliss. A catchi...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for beatles419
Member since 2015
My favorite tasting and smelling sativa dominant strain. Not quite as strong as ledit sour d, girl scout cookies, but damn close. It smells exectly like a blueberry cheese danish. Neone who enjoys sativas and enjoys super tasty and incredible smelling medicine this is a must have. If I grew, it woul...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
Lineage

First strain parent
Cheese
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Blueberry Cheesecake
First strain child
Shurman
child
Second strain child
Rebel Berry OG
child

Good reads

Show all
Why Do Some Cannabis Strains Smell Like Cheese?
Why Do Some Cannabis Strains Smell Like Cheese?
Which Cannabis Terpenes Reduce Anxiety &amp; Where Can You Find Them?
Which Cannabis Terpenes Reduce Anxiety &amp; Where Can You Find Them?
6 Cannabis Strains for People Who Love Berry Terpenes
6 Cannabis Strains for People Who Love Berry Terpenes

