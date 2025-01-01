About this product
Coup D'etat 1.2g Onyx Pressed Live Hash
by NASHA
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this strain
Coup d'état effects are mostly calming.
The name for Purple City Genetics’ new strain, Coup d'état, is a bit of misnomer—it does anything but incite violence. This hybrid of THC Bomb and GovernMint Oasis from the esteemed Bay Area breeders instead offers consumers an immediate, joyful serenity, delivered on a cloud of woodsy, tangy, and earthy terps. Coup d'état works in all forms, from eye-popping flower in deep green tones with diamond-like trichomes to hash to vapes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Coup d'état, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
