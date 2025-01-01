Coup D'etat 1.2g Onyx Pressed Live Hash

by NASHA
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

THC: 862mg
TERPENES: 6.8%
MELT SCALE: 88%
LINEAGE: THC Bomb x GovernMint Oasis
TASTE: Woody, Earthy, Floral
FEELING: Uplifting, Relaxing, Calming, Joyful
FARM: Bandwagon Gardens
PLACE GROWN: 3 Creeks, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Sungrown, Live Soil,

Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an outdoor farm in northeastern Humboldt west of Willow Creek, nestled in the hills where Humbodlt meets Trinity County. This regenerative farm utilizes live soil, homemade compost tea and hugelkultur raised beds to create the ideal environment for producing the full-term plants we use for our concentrates.

Nasha’s Onyx Label Hash is our highest grade of hash: a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed live hash made from fresh frozen cannabis flowers that were hand-picked and sun-grown to peak maturity. Inspired by the hand-rubbed Charas of India, we use our signature cold-water method to transform frozen live cannabis flowers into a live hash.

Originally bred by Purple City Genetics, Coup D’etat is a hybrid strain made from crossing THC Bomb with GovernMint Oasis. This strain delivers a calming yet uplifting high on an aromatic cloud of woody, earthy and floral notes. Perfect for kicking back on the beach or enhancing your next daytime adventure.

Coup D’etat is known for its high levels and range of terpenes compared to other strains. It contains elevated levels of β-caryophyllene, which is the only terpene known to also act as a cannabinoid: it can activate our endocannabinoid system to provide anti-inflammatory effects. This strain also contains trace amounts of the terpinoids Humulene, Limonene, Pinene, Fenchol, Terpineol, Linalool and Myrcene.

About this strain

The name for Purple City Genetics’ new strain, Coup d'état, is a bit of misnomer—it does anything but incite violence. This hybrid of THC Bomb and GovernMint Oasis from the esteemed Bay Area breeders instead offers consumers an immediate, joyful serenity, delivered on a cloud of woodsy, tangy, and earthy terps. Coup d'état works in all forms, from eye-popping flower in deep green tones with diamond-like trichomes to hash to vapes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Coup d'état, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Logo for the brand NASHA
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10004342
