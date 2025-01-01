THC: 862mg

TERPENES: 6.8%

MELT SCALE: 88%

LINEAGE: THC Bomb x GovernMint Oasis

TASTE: Woody, Earthy, Floral

FEELING: Uplifting, Relaxing, Calming, Joyful

FARM: Bandwagon Gardens

PLACE GROWN: 3 Creeks, Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Sungrown, Live Soil,



Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an outdoor farm in northeastern Humboldt west of Willow Creek, nestled in the hills where Humbodlt meets Trinity County. This regenerative farm utilizes live soil, homemade compost tea and hugelkultur raised beds to create the ideal environment for producing the full-term plants we use for our concentrates.



Nasha’s Onyx Label Hash is our highest grade of hash: a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed live hash made from fresh frozen cannabis flowers that were hand-picked and sun-grown to peak maturity. Inspired by the hand-rubbed Charas of India, we use our signature cold-water method to transform frozen live cannabis flowers into a live hash.



Originally bred by Purple City Genetics, Coup D’etat is a hybrid strain made from crossing THC Bomb with GovernMint Oasis. This strain delivers a calming yet uplifting high on an aromatic cloud of woody, earthy and floral notes. Perfect for kicking back on the beach or enhancing your next daytime adventure.



Coup D’etat is known for its high levels and range of terpenes compared to other strains. It contains elevated levels of β-caryophyllene, which is the only terpene known to also act as a cannabinoid: it can activate our endocannabinoid system to provide anti-inflammatory effects. This strain also contains trace amounts of the terpinoids Humulene, Limonene, Pinene, Fenchol, Terpineol, Linalool and Myrcene.



