Medicine Woman (CBD Rich) Green Powder Hash 1g
by NASHA
IndicaTHC 23%CBD —
About this product
Cultivated by a small family-owned farm, located in Humboldt county.
Medicine Woman is A heavy CBD strain. Its origins come from a confidential CBD breeding project. It boasts a strong earthy scent reminiscent of wet soil and has notes of refreshing pine accentuated by a tinge of sweet skunk. It inspires an innate sense of happiness that uplifts the mood. recommended with those suffering from nerve pain or nerve disorders.
Green:
This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.
About this strain
Dosi Punch
Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Dosi Punch is a cross of Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch F2. This indica-dominant strain comes in with flavors of grape, gas, and Cookies. Beautiful purple buds come blanketed in trichomes, and the THC-driven high is stoney, leaving consumers feeling happy and relaxed.
Dosi Punch effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
63% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
57% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
10% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
