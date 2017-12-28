NASHA
Durban Runt Red Temple Ball Hash
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
Sun-grown by Moon Made farms, a female-owned farm in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt county.
Durban Runtz is a cross between Durban Poison and Runtz strains.
Durban Poison is a pure Sativa that originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects.
Runtz, also known as "Runtz OG," is a rare hybrid marijuana strain by cookies. It's made by crossing Zkittlez with Gelato and is loved for its incredibly fruity flavor profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy we all know and love. This strain produces euphoric and uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting.
Red:
It has a greater amount of oil than plant material. It is very sticky and oily, giving smooth and flavorful smoke.
Durban Poison effects
Reported by real people like you
2,450 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
53% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
