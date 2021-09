About this product

DRY-FARMED ON THE BANKS OF THE EEL RIVER AT THE SUNBOLDT-GROWN DRY-FARM IN THE BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAINS OF HUMBOLDT COUNTY.



STRAWBERRY BANANA IS AN INDICA-LEANING HYBRID BETWEEN TWO FRUITY STRAINS: BUBBLE GUM AND BANANA KUSH. WITH A UNIVERSALLY APPEALING FLAVOR AND AN EASYGOING, MELLOW HIGH. LOOPY FRUIT IS A HEIRLOOM STRAIN THAT WAS CREATED BY CROSSING BLACKBERRY KUSH X WILLY'S WONDER.



BLACKBERRY KUSH IS PRIMARILY INDICA AND IS A MIX OF AFGHANI AND BLACKBERRY STRAINS. IT HAS A STRONG JET-FUEL SCENT AND FLAVOR TAPERED BY DELICIOUS SWEET BERRIES.



WILLY’S WONDER, OR WILLIAM’S WONDER TO THE MORE FORMAL, IS INDICA-DOMINANT WITH AFGHANI GENETICS, WILLY’S STRAIN’S AROMA IS AN EQUALLY DIVERSE MIX OF TROPICAL FRUIT AND CITRUS THAT ALSO COMES THROUGH IN ITS SWEET AND SOUR TASTE.



Together they create a smell of warm blackberry pie and acacia flowers with the taste of a cereal-like smoke.



Orange: It has a greater amount of oil than plant material. It is very sticky and oily, giving smooth and flavorful smoke. It is in powder form that will “grease out” over time.