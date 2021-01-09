NASHA
Nitro Waffle Green Powder Hash 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Nitro Cookies is a Hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gas Mask and Animal Cookies. A Waffle Cone is a cross between Dosilato x Jet Fuel Gelato hybrid Indica dominant strain. It is emitting sweet and fruity scents with hints of lavender, berries, and citrus. Together with nitro cookies' gassy and earthy flavors with just a hint of sweetness, they combine into a nice cerebral experience that gravitates to your body for a nice feeling of relaxation.
Green:
This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.
Nitro Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
25% of people report feeling happy
Fatigue
25% of people say it helps with fatigue
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
