Nitro Cookies is a Hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gas Mask and Animal Cookies. A Waffle Cone is a cross between Dosilato x Jet Fuel Gelato hybrid Indica dominant strain. It is emitting sweet and fruity scents with hints of lavender, berries, and citrus. Together with nitro cookies' gassy and earthy flavors with just a hint of sweetness, they combine into a nice cerebral experience that gravitates to your body for a nice feeling of relaxation.



Green:

This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.