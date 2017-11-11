ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.6 26 reviews

Gas Mask

Gas Mask

Gas Mask by Pacific NW Roots is a funky strain with an aroma so pungent, you might need a gas mask. Created by backcrossing a Cherry Pie and Alien Kush F2 hybrid, Gas Mask reeks of fuel with a distant note of overripe citrus. This strain was created through a collaboration with Exotic Genetix, a Pacific Northwest mainstay. Gasmask has an 8 to 9 week flowering period and a medium-sized yield for attentive growers. This pungent phenotype is known for its strong, long-lasting high, so mind your dosage. Anticipate a heavy, mind-numbing cerebral sensation that evaporates stress as it sinks into the limbs.  

Effects

Relaxed 75%
Euphoric 56%
Sleepy 56%
Tingly 50%
Happy 43%
Anxiety 50%
PTSD 31%
Arthritis 18%
ADD/ADHD 12%
Bipolar disorder 12%
Dizzy 25%
Dry mouth 18%
Dry eyes 12%
Paranoid 6%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

26

write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Alien Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Cherry Pie
parent
Strain
Gas Mask

