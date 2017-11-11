Gas Mask by Pacific NW Roots is a funky strain with an aroma so pungent, you might need a gas mask. Created by backcrossing a Cherry Pie and Alien Kush F2 hybrid, Gas Mask reeks of fuel with a distant note of overripe citrus. This strain was created through a collaboration with Exotic Genetix, a Pacific Northwest mainstay. Gasmask has an 8 to 9 week flowering period and a medium-sized yield for attentive growers. This pungent phenotype is known for its strong, long-lasting high, so mind your dosage. Anticipate a heavy, mind-numbing cerebral sensation that evaporates stress as it sinks into the limbs.