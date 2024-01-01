Rainbow Meltz Live Rosin All-In-One Vape 0.5 gram

by NASHA
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
  Photo of Rainbow Meltz Live Rosin All-In-One Vape 0.5 gram

About this product

LINEAGE: Moonbow x Z
TASTE: Gassy, Fruity, Sweet
FEELING: Relaxed, Clear, Happy
FARM: Emerald Queen farms
PLACE GROWN: Willow Creek, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Mixed Light

Cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms, where cannabis is produced, the way it should be. Cultivated in the sun, with clean water, organic fertilizer, in native soil. The Emerald Queen sits atop her throne behind the veils of the Redwood Curtain, in the heart of the Emerald Triangle Kingdom. 2021 Emerald Cup Winner 2020 High Times Cannabis Cup Winner.

Rainbow Meltz, also known as "Rainbow Beltz", is an indica marijuana strain made from by crossing Moonbow with Z. The effects of Rainbow Beltz is primarily calming, but also offers a euphoric high that leaves you feeling happy, content and relaxed. Rainbow Meltz's complex flavor and aroma is remininiscent of the sweetness and fruitiness of some of your favorite candies.

About this strain

The Moonbow weed strain was created when Archive Seed Bank crossed Zkittlez with a Do-Si-Dos phenotype. Its light-colored buds are densely packed and sugar-coated with a delicious fruity and floral terpene profile. People may expect a potent and powerful high from this candy-flavored strain. Archive continues to heavily refine the Moonbow line, and in 2022 released Moonbow #112 IX (which crosses Moonbow #112 F1 x Moonbow #112 F2 #60).
Something not right? Suggest an edit

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand NASHA
NASHA

नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10004342
Notice a problem?Report this item
