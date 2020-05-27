NASHA
Papaya Punch Red Temple Ball Hash
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown - located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt. A family-owned and operated farm growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater.
Papaya Punch is a potent Indica-hybrid strain made by crossing Papaya with the Purple Punch. Papaya Punch with a calming high, and a delicious aroma that smells both fruity and cheesy, thanks to dominant terpenes like caryophyllene and linalool. The flavor is sweet and fruity, making it a tasty flower to roll up without worrying about feeling too stoned or racey.
RED:
It has a greater amount of oil than plant material. It is very sticky and oily, giving smooth and flavorful smoke.
Papaya Punch effects
Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
30% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
26% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
6% of people say it helps with insomnia
