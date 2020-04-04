About this product

Cultivated indoors.



Wedding Pie is an Indica-leaning hybrid that is made by crossing Wedding Cake and Grape Pie. Wedding Pie puts out a fragrant, fruity dessert aroma that is sweet, lemony, and gassy. This strain will quickly put your mind at ease as you enjoy the calming high.



It has a greater amount of oil than plant material. It is very sticky and oily, giving smooth and flavorful smoke. It is in powder form that will “grease out” over time.

