NASHA
Wedding Pie Orange Powder Hash
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
About this product
Cultivated indoors.
Wedding Pie is an Indica-leaning hybrid that is made by crossing Wedding Cake and Grape Pie. Wedding Pie puts out a fragrant, fruity dessert aroma that is sweet, lemony, and gassy. This strain will quickly put your mind at ease as you enjoy the calming high.
Orange:
It has a greater amount of oil than plant material. It is very sticky and oily, giving smooth and flavorful smoke. It is in powder form that will “grease out” over time.
Wedding Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
37 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
43% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
29% of people report feeling sleepy
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
8% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
5% of people say it helps with depression
