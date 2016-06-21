Loading…
Nature's Chemistry

Silverhawks OG

Silverhawks OG effects

Uplifted
83% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
75% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
66% of people report feeling energetic
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
33% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!