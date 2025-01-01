About this product
G13 Skunk Live Resin Vape Cart
Nature's HeritageResin
HybridTHC 12%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Bred by the Mr. Nice Seedbank, G13 Skunk crosses G13 with Skunk No. 1.
