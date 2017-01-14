About this product
About this strain
Sweet Black Angel effects
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
65% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
63% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
41% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
39% of people say it helps with insomnia
Anxiety
39% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!