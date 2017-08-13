Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Nepenthe Lemon Cake Flower 1 oz

by Nepenthe Extracts
SativaTHC 20%CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

Nepenthe Lemon Cake Flower is a sativa strain grown locally on the Central Coast of California. Lemon Cake is high in the terpene Myrcene and presents energizing effects. We recommend this product for mornings or mid day.

About this strain

Picture of Lemon Cake
Lemon Cake

Lemon Cake by Heavyweight Seeds is a potent sativa-dominant strain with sweet and musky aromas. Also known as Lemon Pound Cake and Lemon Cheesecake, Lemon Cake is a cross of Lemon Skunk and a “dangerously powerful Cheese,” according to Heavyweight. With a 9-10 week flowering time, squat morphology, and abundant yield, Lemon Cake is kind to growers, especially those outdoors. This strain emits a pungent citrus aroma with a musky Cheese undertone. Heavyweight Seeds recommends consuming this strain to combat stress, loss of appetite, and minor physical discomfort.

Lemon Cake effects

Reported by real people like you
152 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
65% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Nepenthe Extracts
Nepenthe Extracts
Shop products
Nepenthe Extracts was established in 2019 by a Plant Scientist with a Bachelors Degree in Agricultural and Environmental Plant Science. Our team includes highly trained and experienced individuals who work alongside the owner, to craft high quality extracts that you can trust. All of our Cannabis extracts are made using hydrocarbon solvents. This process allows us to preserve the unique terpene profile of Cannabis strains, as well as to produce the most potent concentrates possible. Since we are a small independent company, this allows for a focused determination to uphold the highest standards and craft products that you will love.