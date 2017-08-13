Loading…
Nepenthe Lemon Cake Shatter 1g

by Nepenthe Extracts
SativaTHC 20%CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

Lemon Cake Shatter by Nepenthe Extracts is a sativa dominant concentrate. This strain is high in the terpene Myrcene. We recommend this product for mornings, before activity or mid day.

About this strain

Lemon Cake

Lemon Cake by Heavyweight Seeds is a potent sativa-dominant strain with sweet and musky aromas. Also known as Lemon Pound Cake and Lemon Cheesecake, Lemon Cake is a cross of Lemon Skunk and a “dangerously powerful Cheese,” according to Heavyweight. With a 9-10 week flowering time, squat morphology, and abundant yield, Lemon Cake is kind to growers, especially those outdoors. This strain emits a pungent citrus aroma with a musky Cheese undertone. Heavyweight Seeds recommends consuming this strain to combat stress, loss of appetite, and minor physical discomfort.

Lemon Cake effects

Reported by real people like you
151 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Nepenthe Extracts
