Nepenthe Papaya Punch Flower 1 oz.

by Nepenthe Extracts
HybridTHC 22%CBD
About this product

Nepenthe Papaya Punch Flower is a calming hybrid. This strain presents citrusy aromas due to the high levels of Limonene. The effects expected are relaxed and sleepy.

About this strain

Picture of Papaya Punch
Papaya Punch

Papaya Punch is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Papaya with Purple Punch. Papaya Punch gives users a calming high, perfect for winding down after a day out with friends or a quiet night inside. Papaya Punch has a delicious aroma that smells both fruity and cheesy, thanks to dominant terpenes like caryophyllene and linalool. The flavor is sweet and fruity, making it a tasty flower to roll up without worrying about feeling too stoned or racey. If you love those middle-of-the-road fruity strains, Papaya Punch might be your new favorite.

 

Papaya Punch effects

Reported by real people like you
31 people told us about effects:
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
12% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand

Nepenthe Extracts
Nepenthe Extracts was established in 2019 by a Plant Scientist with a Bachelors Degree in Agricultural and Environmental Plant Science. Our team includes highly trained and experienced individuals who work alongside the owner, to craft high quality extracts that you can trust. All of our Cannabis extracts are made using hydrocarbon solvents. This process allows us to preserve the unique terpene profile of Cannabis strains, as well as to produce the most potent concentrates possible. Since we are a small independent company, this allows for a focused determination to uphold the highest standards and craft products that you will love.