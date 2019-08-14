Nepenthe Sour Strawberry Live Resin is a hybrid sauce. This high THC concentrate will give off high levels of Caryophyllene, Bisabolol, Humulene and Limonene. With that being said, notes of clove, chamomile, hops, citrus and wood are to be expected. We recommend this concentrate for mornings or afternoons. Processed in Pismo Beach using flower we grow in Santa Barbara County.