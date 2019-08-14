About this product
Nepenthe Sour Strawberry Live Resin is a hybrid sauce. This high THC concentrate will give off high levels of Caryophyllene, Bisabolol, Humulene and Limonene. With that being said, notes of clove, chamomile, hops, citrus and wood are to be expected. We recommend this concentrate for mornings or afternoons. Processed in Pismo Beach using flower we grow in Santa Barbara County.
About this strain
Bred by BOG Seeds, Sour Strawberry crosses Sour Bubble with Strawberry Cough, Razz, and East Coast Sour Diesel. Popular as an extract due to its high resin production and flavor profile of strawberries, diesel, and citrus, Sour Strawberry is a great choice for consumers looking for a potent full-body strain.
Uplifted
68% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Nepenthe Extracts
Nepenthe Extracts was established in 2019 by a Plant Scientist with a Bachelors Degree in Agricultural and Environmental Plant Science. Our team includes highly trained and experienced individuals who work alongside the owner, to craft high quality extracts that you can trust. All of our Cannabis extracts are made using hydrocarbon solvents. This process allows us to preserve the unique terpene profile of Cannabis strains, as well as to produce the most potent concentrates possible. Since we are a small independent company, this allows for a focused determination to uphold the highest standards and craft products that you will love.