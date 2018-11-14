CBD Remedy
Remedy is the result of Cannatonic and Afghan Skunk giving it a sweet black cherry earth scent. Remedy will unwind even the most stressful of days as its' effects are calming and low in intoxication – like a big warm blanket. This is a great choice for your AM routine, pre/post workout, or an evening night cap. A wonderful strain with lower odor and citrus flavor. Hails from the CBD Crew, Seattle, WA.
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
27% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
