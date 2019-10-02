About this product
ACDC CBD Vape Oil
ACDC is a sativa-dominant strain. ACDC induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head. The effects of ACDC may include:
Stress relief
Anxiety relief
Depression relief
PTSD relief
Epilepsy relief
Pain relief
Calming
Focus
Relaxation
Euphoria
About this strain
ACDC is a CBD-dominant marijuana strain made from a phenotype of Cannatonic. This strain produces little to no intoxicating effects. Medical marijuana patients choose ACDC to help treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy and the negative effects of chemotherapy.
ACDC effects
Reported by real people like you
611 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Focused
38% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Pain
49% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
44% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
13% | medium
About this brand
Next Phase LLC
Next Phase produces organic, lab tested CBD oils made from hemp plants grown on licensed farms in the USA. Next Phase strives to deliver the highest quality, most thoroughly tested products available. From Kratom powders and capsules to CBD tinctures and gummies, we’ve got what you’re looking for!