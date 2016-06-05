About this product

AK-48 is one of our best weed strains when you're looking to buy marijuana seeds, this is due to her high yielding THC content, lightning fast harvest, discrete smell during flowering, with a high that is more alike the typical sativa.



AK-48 is one of the easiest cannabis strain to grow with a short flowering time of 7-9 weeks, astoundingly high yield of 400-500 g/m². It is an easy growing marijuana strain because of its heritage stemming from the Afghani, Thai, Colombian gold and Mexican origins



The nugs are coated in sticky crystal goodness that leaves a fresh citrus smell on your fingers. But you would have never guessed that because this beauty has a very neutral smell during all grow phases, and with proper ventilation you might get away with not having to use an odor scrubber at all.



This strain is all about the perfect cure because she develops a lot of her citrus and flowery notes along with retaining that gloriously high THC level, which brings us the high. Ak-48 pairs great with your morning coffee, because she’s makes you energetic, exploding with happiness and will help reduce some of those coffee jitters.