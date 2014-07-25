ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Colombian Gold
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Colombian Gold

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

4.5 172 reviews

Colombian Gold

aka Santa Marta Colombian Gold, Santa Marta

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 172 reviews

Colombian Gold

Colombian Gold is a classic landrace sativa that originated in the Santa Marta mountains of Colombia. Its buds are fluffy and crystal-covered, radiating skunky, sweet notes of lemon and lime. This indigenous sativa parented the famous Skunk #1, a hybrid that has become a staple of cannabis breeding. The active, uplifting, and focused effects of Colombian Gold come without paranoia and anxiety, making this strain a great choice for novice consumers or those needing to stay productive while medicating. Colombian Gold may help patients ease muscle tension, pain, and other physical symptoms, but its stimulating and happy qualities could also be used for depression and ADD/ADHD.

Effects

Show all

114 people reported 868 effects
Euphoric 59%
Happy 52%
Energetic 48%
Creative 47%
Uplifted 45%
Depression 29%
Stress 28%
Pain 21%
Anxiety 20%
Headaches 12%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 13%
Anxious 7%
Paranoid 7%
Dizzy 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

172

more reviews
write a review

Find Colombian Gold nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Colombian Gold nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Colombian Gold
User uploaded image of Colombian Gold
User uploaded image of Colombian Gold
User uploaded image of Colombian Gold
User uploaded image of Colombian Gold
User uploaded image of Colombian Gold
User uploaded image of Colombian Gold
more photos

Found in

Preview for Cannabis strains for game day
Cannabis strains for game day

Lineage

Strain parent
South American
parent
Strain
Colombian Gold
First strain child
Harmony
child
Second strain child
Black Haze
child

Products with Colombian Gold

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Colombian Gold nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: OG Cheese, Colombian Gold, Kali China, Cheesewreck, and Schrom
New Strains Alert: OG Cheese, Colombian Gold, Kali China, Cheesewreck, and Schrom

Most popular in