About this product
Blackjack is known around the medical marijuana community as a sativa-dominate strain that can obliterate away stress, anxiety and depression for hours and hours with its exceptionally long-lasting high.
This makes her a go-to in the morning for a wake and bake session that relaxes you just enough to not couchlock you, while reaping the sativa benefits of a beautiful head high that overcomes you with euphoria and makes you talkative.
This strain is a cross of Black Domina and Jock Horror, so you can expect a nice blend of sweet citrus, balanced with an earthy pine flavor that is incredibly pungent. You can thank her high trichome-encrusted calyxes for her pungent smell too. Those babies have been known to swell up to the size of grapes!
Black Jack effects
Reported by real people like you
366 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Focused
30% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
