Blackjack is known around the medical marijuana community as a sativa-dominate strain that can obliterate away stress, anxiety and depression for hours and hours with its exceptionally long-lasting high.



This makes her a go-to in the morning for a wake and bake session that relaxes you just enough to not couchlock you, while reaping the sativa benefits of a beautiful head high that overcomes you with euphoria and makes you talkative.



This strain is a cross of Black Domina and Jock Horror, so you can expect a nice blend of sweet citrus, balanced with an earthy pine flavor that is incredibly pungent. You can thank her high trichome-encrusted calyxes for her pungent smell too. Those babies have been known to swell up to the size of grapes!