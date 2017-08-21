Mint Chocolate Chip Gelato x LIVE Grease Monkey Plasma Infused 1g Preroll
About this product
-Mint Chocolate Chip- 100% Flower NO SHAKE and NO TRIM
-Infused with Grease Monkey Single Source Live Plasma
-Hybrid Flower - Hybrid Diamonds
-Comes With a Glass Tip to Elevate Your Session to The Next Level!
-Long lasting and Potent Effects
-Great for Relaxation and Relief for Anytime of The Day!
-No Running Along Pre-roll whatsoever
About this strain
Mint Chocolate Chip is a rare cross of opposing genetics. Created from SinMint Cookies and Green Ribbon, this hybrid is mentally uplifting while remaining grounded in functional relaxation. The aroma is sweet, minty, and herbal, and the buds are dense with resin. Mint Chocolate Chip remains functional in smaller doses, but shows its distracting and relaxing qualities with continued consumption.
About this brand
Noble Nectar is dedicated to maintaining the highest quality available in patient care through the caliber of our products. By having a knowledgeable team of individuals dedicated to our process, our mission is to help spread quality medicine throughout the state of Oklahoma and always place our patients first.
Noble Nectar’s premier line of concentrates is all nug run live resin and includes Flawless, VVS, and Custom Processing Services:
Flawless: Genetics curated with our network of top tier breeders, this product line is Noble Nectar grown and processed. This is our high end, single source, ultra-refined Concentrate line.
VVS: This is our Very Very Special Line which includes genetics that yield more flower per plant so we can offer them at a more affordable price. This product is from quality Oklahoma cultivators sourced from all over the state.