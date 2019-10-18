Purple Punch (Live Rosin Series) 0.5g Cartridge
About this strain
Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.
About this brand
Our terpene-rich cannabis oils are extracted from high-THC, single-strain, organically grown flower. No butane, propane or other toxic solvents are used in our processes. No cutters, fillers or color-removers are added – just pure, high-potency, strain-specific oils with robust native terpene profiles.
Like a fine wine, cannabis has an incredibly complex aroma and flavor profile that we preserve through our proprietary helium and CO2 extraction process. Terpene, THC, THCa, CBD and other cannabinoid test results are reported on the backs of our vape products. Both seasoned connoisseurs and cannabis newcomers will appreciate our naturally balanced concentrates.
All of our concentrates are packaged in high-quality glass and lead-free metal materials. Both our wood and ceramic tipped refillable carts and disposable carts are made with precisely engineered ceramic cores to allow for big draws without changing the flavor of the oil.
We do not use additives, fillers or cutters of any kind. Northern Standard makes products you will return to time and time again.