Northstar Cannabis
Blueberry Diesel
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Fragrance/Flavor: Blueberry Diesel is a very peppery flower with heavy earthy/citrus smelling terpenes. Super frosty flower.
Effects: Blueberry Diesel is a heavy indica, this strain will have consumers feeling very eurphoric, transcending into relaxation. This product can be very sedatiing
Blueberry Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
260 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!