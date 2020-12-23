Northstar Cannabis
Gold Leaf
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Fragrance/Flavor: Earthy, floral, sour - this strain is pungent. You like the smell of dank? This is some dank flower.
Effects: The Gold Leaf high has a quick-hitting effect, lifting the spirits almost as soon as you experience your first exhale. You’ll feel a positive upbeat energy seep into your mind, filling you with a creative motivation and a touch of focus. This focus does quickly turn heady, leaving you slightly stoned and sleepy as you start to come down.
Gold Leaf effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Pain
100% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
100% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
