Fragrance/Flavor: Earthy, floral, sour - this strain is pungent. You like the smell of dank? This is some dank flower.

Effects: The Gold Leaf high has a quick-hitting effect, lifting the spirits almost as soon as you experience your first exhale. You’ll feel a positive upbeat energy seep into your mind, filling you with a creative motivation and a touch of focus. This focus does quickly turn heady, leaving you slightly stoned and sleepy as you start to come down.



