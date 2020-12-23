Loading…
Northstar Cannabis

Gold Leaf

HybridTHC 17%CBD

About this product

Fragrance/Flavor: Earthy, floral, sour - this strain is pungent. You like the smell of dank? This is some dank flower.
Effects: The Gold Leaf high has a quick-hitting effect, lifting the spirits almost as soon as you experience your first exhale. You’ll feel a positive upbeat energy seep into your mind, filling you with a creative motivation and a touch of focus. This focus does quickly turn heady, leaving you slightly stoned and sleepy as you start to come down.

 

Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Pain
100% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
100% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
