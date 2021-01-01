Gold Leaf reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gold Leaf.
Gold Leaf effects
2 people reported 8 effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Pain
100% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
100% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
