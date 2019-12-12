About this product

Fragrance/Flavor: Heavy citrus flavors, super delicious cartridge.

Effects: Tangie- the heavy-hitting Sativa at 80%, designed to uplift and boost creativity. This versatile strain acts quickly on the mind and body, with a motivational cerebral shift, before letting the user's temperment settle into a full-body "charged" high.

How its manufactured: Created in house by combining pure THC distillate from our cultivation facility and 100% cannabis derived terpenes from the strain Girl Scout Cookie. No inorganic or non-cannabis derived additives.



