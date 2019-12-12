Northstar Cannabis
Tangie Distillate Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Fragrance/Flavor: Heavy citrus flavors, super delicious cartridge.
Effects: Tangie- the heavy-hitting Sativa at 80%, designed to uplift and boost creativity. This versatile strain acts quickly on the mind and body, with a motivational cerebral shift, before letting the user's temperment settle into a full-body "charged" high.
How its manufactured: Created in house by combining pure THC distillate from our cultivation facility and 100% cannabis derived terpenes from the strain Girl Scout Cookie. No inorganic or non-cannabis derived additives.
Tangie effects
Reported by real people like you
898 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
