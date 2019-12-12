Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Northstar Cannabis

Northstar Cannabis

Tangie Distillate Cartridge 1g

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD

About this product

Fragrance/Flavor: Heavy citrus flavors, super delicious cartridge.
Effects: Tangie- the heavy-hitting Sativa at 80%, designed to uplift and boost creativity. This versatile strain acts quickly on the mind and body, with a motivational cerebral shift, before letting the user's temperment settle into a full-body "charged" high.
How its manufactured: Created in house by combining pure THC distillate from our cultivation facility and 100% cannabis derived terpenes from the strain Girl Scout Cookie. No inorganic or non-cannabis derived additives.

 

Tangie effects

Reported by real people like you
898 people told us about effects:
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!