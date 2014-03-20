Northwest Cannabis Solutions
Legends Blackberry Kush Flower
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Indica
Available in 1g, 3.5g, 7g, 14g, and 28g
Blackberry Kush effects
1,444 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
