SnowLAnd, also known as "Snowland," is a limited edition release from DNA Genetics. SnowLAnd is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Snowcap and LA Confidential. Snowland was created in an attempt to tame the huge size of Snowcap while still producing large yields of potent, highly-resinous flowers. Most phenotypes are compact indica-like plants with extremely dense buds and flavors ranging from fruit to diesel to sandalwood. Reports indicate that SnowLAnd is very strong with a long lasting, balanced high.
NWCS is known for some of the highest quality products on the market: Legends, Private Reserve, Funky Monkey, Mini Budz, Terp Stix, Marmas, Mari's Mints, Pebbles Lozenges, Hi-Burst Fruit Chews, Chewee's Caramels, Verdure Tinctures and Capsules, Koko Gemz Chocolates, Ka'Kau Chocolates, Left Handed Cookies, Brownies, and Spices
Inspired by the plant we know and love, our passion drives an unyielding focus on quality, innovation, and user experience. With over 200 employees, we are relentlessly devoted to growing, processing, and selling the best possible marijuana products in the Washington.