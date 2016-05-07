Loading…
Snowland #2

by Northwest Cannabis Solutions
HybridTHC 19%CBD
About this strain

SnowLAnd

SnowLAnd, also known as "Snowland," is a limited edition release from DNA Genetics. SnowLAnd is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Snowcap and LA Confidential. Snowland was created in an attempt to tame the huge size of Snowcap while still producing large yields of potent, highly-resinous flowers. Most phenotypes are compact indica-like plants with extremely dense buds and flavors ranging from fruit to diesel to sandalwood. Reports indicate that SnowLAnd is very strong with a long lasting, balanced high.

49 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
24% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Northwest Cannabis Solutions
Northwest Cannabis Solutions is one of the largest recreational marijuana producer/processors in Washington. We have built a huge, state of the art growing facility, a cutting edge extraction lab, and a world class edibles kitchen.

NWCS is known for some of the highest quality products on the market: Legends, Private Reserve, Funky Monkey, Mini Budz, Terp Stix, Marmas, Mari's Mints, Pebbles Lozenges, Hi-Burst Fruit Chews, Chewee's Caramels, Verdure Tinctures and Capsules, Koko Gemz Chocolates, Ka'Kau Chocolates, Left Handed Cookies, Brownies, and Spices

Inspired by the plant we know and love, our passion drives an unyielding focus on quality, innovation, and user experience. With over 200 employees, we are relentlessly devoted to growing, processing, and selling the best possible marijuana products in the Washington.