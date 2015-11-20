Loading…
Northwest Concentrates

Primus Wax 1g

IndicaTHC 18%CBD

Primus effects

Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
