The indica-dominant 303 OG is a Colorado strain bred by crossing Pre-98 Bubba Kush and Chemdawg. Its parent strains pass on a complex flavor profile of coffee and spice with diesel undertones. Its buzz can be described as social and creative, a dreamy experience perfect for letting off steam at the end of the work day. The happy euphoria induced by 303 OG may help patients treating depression, anxiety, and stress disorders.
