Indica

4.1 82 reviews

303 OG

aka 303, 303 OG Kush, 303 Kush

303 OG

The indica-dominant 303 OG is a Colorado strain bred by crossing Pre-98 Bubba Kush and Chemdawg. Its parent strains pass on a complex flavor profile of coffee and spice with diesel undertones. Its buzz can be described as social and creative, a dreamy experience perfect for letting off steam at the end of the work day. The happy euphoria induced by 303 OG may help patients treating depression, anxiety, and stress disorders.

Relaxed 90%
Happy 73%
Euphoric 50%
Sleepy 46%
Uplifted 46%
Stress 42%
Depression 32%
Pain 32%
Insomnia 28%
Anxiety 28%
Dry mouth 21%
Dry eyes 9%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

82

Lineage

First strain parent
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Chemdog
parent
Strain
303 OG
Strain child
Primus
child

