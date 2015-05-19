About this strain
Scott’s OG is an indica-dominant hybrid strain bred by Rare Dankness Seeds, who crossed Triangle Kush with their Rare Dankness #1 to create this prominent OG variety. Designed with the veteran in mind, Scott’s OG has potently euphoric effects that a novice or occasional consumer might find jarring. A thick blanket of crystal trichomes covers its buds like a fur coat, which should serve as a warning of this strain’s intense effects. True to its OG heritage, Scott’s OG gives off an earthy, sour aroma that is sweetened by citrusy lemon flavors.
For those who want to explore the world of cannabis concentrates and develop their personal tastes without curbing their spirit for adventure. Northwest Concentrates captures the vibes of the Pacific Northwest with compelling strain selections, regional flavors, and practical, easy to use products centered on consumer education.