NUG
2
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Edibles
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
30 products
Resin
Eel River Kush Live Resin 1g
by NUG
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Resin
Apple Jack Live Resin 1g
by NUG
THC 67.08%
CBD 0%
Resin
Mint Julep Live Resin 1g
by NUG
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Blue Steel Live Resin Cartridge 1g
by NUG
THC 77%
CBD 0%
Resin
Kandy Kush Live Resin 1g
by NUG
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Berries & Cream Live Resin Cartridge 1g
by NUG
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Nuclear Kush Live Resin 1g
by NUG
Resin
Lime Trainwreck Live Resin 1g
by NUG
Resin
Lemon Meringue Live Resin 1g
by NUG
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Chernobyl Live Resin Cartridge 1g
by NUG
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Adams Apple Wax
by NUG
Resin
Frost Live Resin 1g
by NUG
THC 85.83%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Original Glue (GG4) Cartridge 1g
by NUG
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Fruit Ambrosia Live Resin Cartridge 1g
by NUG
THC 82%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Apple Jack Cartridge 1g
by NUG
THC 81%
CBD 0.16%
Solvent
Shark Shock Diamonds 1g
by NUG
THC 82%
CBD 0%
Resin
The Doctor Live Resin 1g
by NUG
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Shatter
DNA Chem Shatter
by NUG
Resin
Tangie Live Resin Diamonds 1g
by NUG
THC 71%
CBD 0%
Resin
Purple Reign Live Resin Cartridge 1g
by NUG
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Strawberry Banana Live Resin Cartridge 1g
by NUG
THC 80.44%
CBD 0%
Resin
Daydreamer Live Resin 1g
by NUG
THC 65.9%
CBD 0.2%
Wax
Forbidden Fruit Wax
by NUG
Cartridges
Ancient Gorilla #4 Cartridge 1g
by NUG
THC 78%
CBD 0%
1
2
Home
Brands
NUG
Catalog
Concentrates