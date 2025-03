The White x Diagonal (True OG x East Coast Sour Diesel)

Hybrid



Don Shula gets its name from the infamous Dolphins football coach and took 3rd place in 2016 Colorado Cannabis cup for Best Hybrid. It has a classic diesel flavor with hints of pungent lemon and pine with a hint of spice on exhale. Smells of sharp sour diesel and pungent earthy overtones.



Nuthera seeks rare and unique cultivars that yield a wide range of desirable cannabinoid and terpene profiles with sustainable growing practices.

read more