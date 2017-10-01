NVUS Liquid Diamond Premium Vape delivers convenience with an exceptional flavor experience in every puff. This pre-filled cartridge contains a potent blend of 1 full gram of THCa, THC-P, and D9 distillate, with over 1800mg+ per disposable. Featuring a ceramic heating element, it ensures a smooth and consistent taste. With no additives, fillers, or solvents, you get nothing but pure hemp distillate! Try it today and let your taste buds indulge in a rich experience.



Liquid Diamond Vape Disposable now brings you premium distillate made from the famous Purple Punch strain. This delightful indica strain is celebrated for its deeply relaxing effects, ideal for winding down after a long day. With each inhale, you’ll enjoy sweet and fruity flavors, blending grape candy, blueberries, and a hint of vanilla.



Purple Punch offers a soothing body high coupled with mental calmness, making it perfect for easing stress and promoting restful sleep. Don’t wait—grab one today and relax in style!



Strain: Indica

Flavors: Grape, Berry, Vanilla

Effects: Relaxing, Calming, Sleepy

Main Terpenes: Myrcene, Pinene, Caryophyllene





