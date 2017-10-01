NVUS Liquid Diamond Vape Disposable 2 Gram – Purple Punch

by NVUS Labs
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

NVUS Liquid Diamond Premium Vape delivers convenience with an exceptional flavor experience in every puff. This pre-filled cartridge contains a potent blend of 1 full gram of THCa, THC-P, and D9 distillate, with over 1800mg+ per disposable. Featuring a ceramic heating element, it ensures a smooth and consistent taste. With no additives, fillers, or solvents, you get nothing but pure hemp distillate! Try it today and let your taste buds indulge in a rich experience.

Liquid Diamond Vape Disposable now brings you premium distillate made from the famous Purple Punch strain. This delightful indica strain is celebrated for its deeply relaxing effects, ideal for winding down after a long day. With each inhale, you’ll enjoy sweet and fruity flavors, blending grape candy, blueberries, and a hint of vanilla.

Purple Punch offers a soothing body high coupled with mental calmness, making it perfect for easing stress and promoting restful sleep. Don’t wait—grab one today and relax in style!

Strain: Indica
Flavors: Grape, Berry, Vanilla
Effects: Relaxing, Calming, Sleepy
Main Terpenes: Myrcene, Pinene, Caryophyllene

About this strain

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

About this brand

NVUS Labs
We are a hemp-derivative company focused on bringing the highest quality products to our consumers. Our range of hemp products are derived from the most reliable sources and all go through stringent testing to ensure only the best results. We take pride in producing the finest products and providing customers with top-notch products and customer service.
