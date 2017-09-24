Jack Herer Strain THCa Badder, a pinnacle of convenience and flavor. Elevate your senses with every inhalation of this exceptional badder, boasting an ultra-potent full gram of THCa with 900mg+ per jar. Crafted for an even smoother taste, this jar of goodness contains no additives, fillers, or solvents—just the pure essence of Jack Herer strain THCa. Immerse your tastebuds in a wild and delightful experience.



Our Jack Herer Strain THCa Badder features a premium infusion of THCa with the renowned Jack Herer strain. Recognized for its energizing and uplifting effects, Jack Herer offers a harmonious blend of creativity and mental clarity. With each breath, savor the rich taste of the Jack Herer strain, highlighted by spicy and earthy notes with a hint of pine.



Jack Herer brings forth pure energy and a delightful sense of focus, making it a must-try. Don’t miss out—indulge in the Jack Herer Strain THCa Badder today!



Strain: Sativa



Flavors: Gas, Lemon, Clove



Effects: Energizing, Uplifting



Terpenes: Terpinolene, Limonene, β-Caryophyllene





