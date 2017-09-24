NVUS THCa Badder – Jack Herer (1 gram)

by NVUS Labs
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Jack Herer Strain THCa Badder, a pinnacle of convenience and flavor. Elevate your senses with every inhalation of this exceptional badder, boasting an ultra-potent full gram of THCa with 900mg+ per jar. Crafted for an even smoother taste, this jar of goodness contains no additives, fillers, or solvents—just the pure essence of Jack Herer strain THCa. Immerse your tastebuds in a wild and delightful experience.

Our Jack Herer Strain THCa Badder features a premium infusion of THCa with the renowned Jack Herer strain. Recognized for its energizing and uplifting effects, Jack Herer offers a harmonious blend of creativity and mental clarity. With each breath, savor the rich taste of the Jack Herer strain, highlighted by spicy and earthy notes with a hint of pine.

Jack Herer brings forth pure energy and a delightful sense of focus, making it a must-try. Don’t miss out—indulge in the Jack Herer Strain THCa Badder today!

Strain: Sativa

Flavors: Gas, Lemon, Clove

Effects: Energizing, Uplifting

Terpenes: Terpinolene, Limonene, β-Caryophyllene

About this strain

Jack Herer, also known as "JH," "The Jack," "Premium Jack," and "Platinum Jack" is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. Leafly reviewers tell us that Jack Herer’s effects include feeling energetic, creative, and uplifted. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative. Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency.

About this brand

NVUS Labs
We are a hemp-derivative company focused on bringing the highest quality products to our consumers. Our range of hemp products are derived from the most reliable sources and all go through stringent testing to ensure only the best results. We take pride in producing the finest products and providing customers with top-notch products and customer service.
