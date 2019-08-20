About this strain
Karmarado OG was created by Karma Genetics and Cannarado Genetics in Colorado. Its parent genetics include Triangle Kush, SFV OG Kush, and White OG. White OG and Triangle Kush have both won Cannabis Cups in 2010 and 2013, and when crossed with the powerful SFV OG Kush, the result is a full-body indica with a strong Kush flavor and notes of pine and citrus. With dense buds covered in trichomes that come from its parent strain The White, Karmarado OG is a powerful and beautiful plant that will do the trick when you’re looking to settle in for a long movie.
Karmarado OG effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
NW KIND is a collective of small, craft growers specializing in exceptional marijuana production and processing including flowers, extracts and apparel. Our label is only found on the finest, hand-selected end product grown and produced by a few choice gardens in the Northwest. Our small-batch, hands-on production model ensures a grower-plant relationship that, in the end, cultivates a superior product.
We know our strains and nurture each plant through every step of the life-cycle, from seed to flower. No giant warehouses. No corporate sponsors. NW KIND is just a few fun-loving folks with a multitude of backgrounds and the knack to grow some of the Northwest’s KINDEST cannabis.