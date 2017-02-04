ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.5 96 reviews

White OG

aka White OG Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 7 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 96 reviews

White OG

White OG is an indica-dominant strain that was first bred by Karma Genetics by crossing The White with SFV OG Kush. This indica inherits the telltale kush aroma of earthy pine and lemon as well as The White’s heavy trichome coverage. This 2010 and 2014 Cannabis Cup champ is popularly cultivated indoors with a 65 to 75 day flowering time.

Effects

Show all

63 people reported 468 effects
Euphoric 61%
Relaxed 60%
Happy 47%
Sleepy 34%
Uplifted 33%
Pain 42%
Stress 38%
Depression 26%
Anxiety 26%
Insomnia 23%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 11%
Headache 6%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 1%

Lineage

First strain parent
SFV OG Kush
parent
Second strain parent
The White
parent
Strain
White OG
Strain child
Karmarado OG
child

