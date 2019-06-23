About this strain
Created by Humboldt Seed Organization by crossing Blueberry with Sour Diesel #2, Sour Blueberry is a sativa-dominant hybrid with dense buds covered in orange hairs. The enticing aroma is accompanied by a taste of wild berries and citrus fruit, and the high is often described as cerebral and invigorating.
Sour Blueberry effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Nausea
33% of people say it helps with nausea
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
12% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
NW KIND
We know and love all the KIND aspects of the Northwest life, including marijuana flower and extracts. For the discerning user, our strains and extracts are for you.
NW KIND is a collective of small, craft growers specializing in exceptional marijuana production and processing including flowers, extracts and apparel. Our label is only found on the finest, hand-selected end product grown and produced by a few choice gardens in the Northwest. Our small-batch, hands-on production model ensures a grower-plant relationship that, in the end, cultivates a superior product.
We know our strains and nurture each plant through every step of the life-cycle, from seed to flower. No giant warehouses. No corporate sponsors. NW KIND is just a few fun-loving folks with a multitude of backgrounds and the knack to grow some of the Northwest’s KINDEST cannabis.
