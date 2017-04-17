About this product
Obliter8 4.5 Gram Disposable - Cosmic Collision- Sativa - Live Resin
Ocho ExtractsDelta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
SativaTHC 27%CBD —
About this strain
Cosmic Collision is a sativa-dominant strain from MTG Seeds, who crossed Cosmic Charlie and Piña Collision into a fusion that boasts both flavor and potency. The exhale releases a tropical medley of pineapple and kiwi that hints at the Pineapple in this strain’s lineage. Uplifting and euphoric, Cosmic Collision offers a brighter outlook for those suffering from stress and depression.
