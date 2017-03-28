About this product
The compact, easy-to-use Vacation Vape pens are a safe and convenient way to experience the high life anywhere. Free from harmful additives and modifiers,each pen contains pure, natural cannabis oil, extracted with hydrocarbon processes, providing you a clean, consistent, and elevated smoking experience. No tocopheryl acetate, no cutting agents, no emulsifiers, and no synthetic agents. Just pure, smooth cannabis that’s good for both mind and soul.
.2g of bliss, approximately 40-60 puffs.
About this strain
Maui Wowie, also known as "Maui Waui" and "Mowie Wowie," is a classic sativa marijuana strain made from a cross of Hawaiian and another strain that remains unknown. This strain features tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities that will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun. This tall, lanky strain is best suited for cultivation in warm, tropical climates that mirror its homeland, but a bright environment and nutrient-rich soil are typically adequate for indoor growing.
