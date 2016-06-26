Loading…
Old Skool Remedies

Mi Cabeza! Headache Remedy 20mg CBD Remedy(15ml)

IndicaTHC 6%CBD 10%

¡Mi Cabeza! #1 SELLING CUSTOM BLEND! Migraine Remedy was created for the SEVERE migraine headaches that my son and I get. Helps with a variety of headaches, from tension, allergy, sinus, to hormone headaches.
AVAILABLE IN 15ml and 30ml.
AVAILABLE IN FULL SPECTRUM OR CBD-ONLY

79 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Focused
36% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
43% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
