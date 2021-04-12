Loading…
OM Extracts

Yola Bars Winterized CO2 Vape Cart

HybridTHC 19%CBD
OM Extracts Winterized CO2 Oil is Full Extract Cannabis Oil (Raw CO2 FECO) that has been cold-filtered or “Winterized” to make it better for inhalation. We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids with zero added substances.

Yola Bars
Grown by Old Gold Gardens
66.3% Total Cannabinoids
57.7% THC & 0.1% CBD
5.8% Terpenes
Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, α-Bisabolol, Limonene

Yola Bars: A1 Yola (Triple OG x Snowmonster) mixed with Wonka Bars (GMO Cookies x Mint Chocolate Chip). This blend offers more spice and body than a pure OG. Bred by Exotic Genetix.

Packaged in a 1mL Glass Tank with 1.3Ω Ceramic Coil and Ceramic Mouthpiece

Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.
