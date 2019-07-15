OM Extracts
About this product
We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids including rare molecules like CBDA, CBC, CBG, Terpinolene, Guaiol, Farnesene, THCV, and more. RAW CO2 FECO is unfiltered, containing naturally occurring Cannabis fats and lipids that aid the body’s absorption and help the experience last longer. Best absorbed under the tongue, with food, drink, topically, in capsule, or suppository.
Koffee Cake CBD 4:1
599 mg Total Cannabinoids
109.2 mg THC & 426.5 mg CBD
3.6% Terpenes
Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, α-Bisabolol, α-Humulene, β-Myrcene
In-house blend of Koffee Cake (Fire Alien OG x Koffee, bred by Pacific NW Roots) and Suver Haze. Koffee Cake's typical OG palate and flavor, with a stronger body and cerebral effects, pairs well with our most popular CBD varietal.
Packaged in a 1mL Plastic Syringe with 0.01 Dosage Lines
Suggested serving size: .01mL
(100 servings /container)
Activation time: up to 2 hours
For more information, Test Results, Cannabinoid & Terpene Profiles visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.
Koffee Cake CBD 4:1
599 mg Total Cannabinoids
109.2 mg THC & 426.5 mg CBD
3.6% Terpenes
Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, α-Bisabolol, α-Humulene, β-Myrcene
In-house blend of Koffee Cake (Fire Alien OG x Koffee, bred by Pacific NW Roots) and Suver Haze. Koffee Cake's typical OG palate and flavor, with a stronger body and cerebral effects, pairs well with our most popular CBD varietal.
Packaged in a 1mL Plastic Syringe with 0.01 Dosage Lines
Suggested serving size: .01mL
(100 servings /container)
Activation time: up to 2 hours
For more information, Test Results, Cannabinoid & Terpene Profiles visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.
Lifter effects
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
48% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!